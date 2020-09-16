1/1
Vicente Cruz Atoigue
1948 - 2020
(February 18, 1948 – August 29, 2020) Retired from Guam Power Authority (GPA) ~ Familian "TALI/LAY" ~ "Ben Tali" of Fern Terrace Dededo, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 72... Last Respects for Ben Tali will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9AM – 12PM at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana. Interment will follow at Guam Windward Memorial in Windward Hills where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest. Please adhere to guidelines pertaining to our current PCOR1 status.

View the ad as it appeared in print.


Published in Pacific Daily News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Service
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Ada's Mortuary Inc
Funeral services provided by
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
