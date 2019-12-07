|
(February 2, 1930 - December 3, 2019) "Ben Gonga" Of Barrigada, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 89. Last Respects for Vicente will be held on Friday, December 13th from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
