Services
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church
Barrigada
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church
Barrigada
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vicente Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vicente Francisco Perez


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vicente Francisco Perez Obituary
(February 2, 1930 - December 3, 2019) "Ben Gonga" Of Barrigada, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 89. Last Respects for Vicente will be held on Friday, December 13th from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -