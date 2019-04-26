|
(November 7, 1935 - April 20, 2019) "Ben"/"Magellan" Of Malesso was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 83. Mass is offered at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 26 at the cemetery, 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27 and at 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday, April 28 at the San Dimas Catholic Church. Rosary to follow at 1 p.m. at the family residence: 1051 Chalan Kanton Tasi in Malesso. Viewing and last respects may be paid from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 30 at San Dimas Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon. Interment service will follow immediately at the Merizo Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 26, 2019