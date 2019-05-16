Services
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
6:00 PM
San Dimas Church
Merizo
Memorial Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM
San Dimas Church
Merizo
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
San Dimas Church
Merizo
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
San Dimas Church
Merizo
Vicente Reyes Tyquiengco Obituary
(June 11, 1940 - May 5, 2019) "Ben" or "BenLee" from Baza Gardens, Yona (originally of Merizo ) was called to eternal rest on May 5, 2019, at the age of 78. Mass of intention is offered at San Dimas Church in Merizo, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 6:00 p.m., Thursday no mass, Saturday at 5:00 p.m., and Sunday at 6:00 a.m. and will end on Friday, May 17, 2019. Last Respects will be held on Saturday, May 18 at San Dimas Church in Merizo from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. with interment services following at Our L dy of Peace, Windward Hills, Yona.

Published in Pacific Daily News on May 16, 2019
