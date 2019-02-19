Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Saint Francis Catholic Church
Yona
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Saint Francis Catholic Church
Yona
Vicente Viray Del Rosario


(June 1, 1941 - February 9, 2019) "Ben" - "Benting" - "Pop" of Yona, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 77. Rosary is being prayed each evening at 7 p.m. at the family residence, 114 North Antonio Toves Court in Yona. Last Respects for Ben will be held on Friday, February 22nd from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Saint Francis Catholic Church in Yona. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019
