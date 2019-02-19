|
(June 1, 1941 - February 9, 2019) "Ben" - "Benting" - "Pop" of Yona, was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 77. Rosary is being prayed each evening at 7 p.m. at the family residence, 114 North Antonio Toves Court in Yona. Last Respects for Ben will be held on Friday, February 22nd from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Saint Francis Catholic Church in Yona. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 19, 2019