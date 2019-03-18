|
(First Anniversary) Familian "Pas" ~ We, the family of the late Victor John Lujan invite relatives and friends to join us in prayers for the First Anniversary of our beloved. Mass will be held at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica, St. Therese Chapel on Tuesday, March 19 starting at 6:00 pm. The family would also like to invite all for light refreshments after Mass in the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral Basilica lanai. Dangkulo Na Si Yu'os Ma'ase, Ginen I Familia.
