Victoria (Vicky) Ann Cruz Rivera Porter
Victoria (Vicky) Ann Cruz Rivera Porter of Green Cove Springs, Florida and formerly of Agat, Guam passed away on May 30, 2020 at the age of 59... Rosary is prayed at 4:30 p.m. on Saturdays followed by 5 p.m. Mass, in addition to 7:30 a.m. Mass of Intentions on Sundays both at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Agat. Public visitation will be held at Ada's Mortuary in Sinajana on Friday, July 03, 2020 from 9:00 am. - 11:00 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Agat at 12:00 noon. Interment will be at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery in Agat. Due to COVID-19, the use of face masks and social distancing are being observed.

View the ad as it appeared in print.


Published in Pacific Daily News on Jun. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
