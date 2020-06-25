Familian "Eka" / "Eron" / "Dodu" / "Titang" April 17, 1950-June 17, 2020 of Sinajana, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 70. Last Respects for Vincent will be held on Monday; June 29, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang - Barrigada. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12:00 noon at San Vicente Ferrer Catholic Church in Barrigada. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang - Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.