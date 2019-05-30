|
(September 29, 1975 - May 21, 2019) Familian "Lucio/Donie" Of Sinajana, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 43. Nightly rosaries are being said at 7 p.m. Thurs, Sat, & Sunday at St Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church & immediately following the 7 p.m. rnass on Mon, Tues, Wed & Fri. Last Respects for Vincent will be held on Monday, June 3rd from 9 a.m. to 11:30 am. at St Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Sinajana. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada, where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 30, 2019