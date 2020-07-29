1/1
Virginia Antonia Cepeda Guzman
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia Antonia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(June 13, 1924 - June 3, 2020) Affectionately known as "Nang", formerly of Radio Barrigada, she passed peacefully in her sleep in San Diego, CA on June 3rd of her 95th year... Viewing: Friday, July 31, 2020 from 9am-12:30pm at Guam Memorial Park Chapel in Leyang, Barrigada. Funeral Mass: Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 12pm at San Vicente and San Roke Church Barrigada. Burial at Guam Memorial Park, Leyang Barrigada. Link: Live Streaming of Viewing, Rosary, Funeral Mass and Burial; Memory, Rosary and Mass Booklets; Memorial Page and Virtual Guest Book at https://linktr.ee/CelebratingNang

View the ad as it appeared in print.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
09:00 - 12:30 PM
Guam Memorial Park Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
San Vicente and San Roke Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved