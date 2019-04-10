|
(December 13, 1926 - April 5, 2019) Fondly known as "Sion" Of Tamuning( Formerly of Sarrat, Illocos Norte, Philippines) was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 92. Mass is being offered at 6:00 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning through Saturday, April 13th. Last Respects for Visitacion will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and peaceful rest.
