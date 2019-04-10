Services
Guam Memorial Park and Funeral Homes
191 Bibic Street
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 734-9835
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Tamuning
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Tamuning
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Tamuning
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Tamuning
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Tamuning
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Tamuning
Visitacion Agudong Rasalan


Visitacion Agudong Rasalan
1926 - 2019
Visitacion Agudong Rasalan Obituary
(December 13, 1926 - April 5, 2019) Fondly known as "Sion" Of Tamuning( Formerly of Sarrat, Illocos Norte, Philippines) was called home by our Heavenly Father at the age of 92. Mass is being offered at 6:00 p.m. at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning through Saturday, April 13th. Last Respects for Visitacion will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Tamuning, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang, Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Apr. 10, 2019
