(March 7, 1938 – February 24, 2019) Of Dededo was called to his eternal rest on Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 at the age of 80 years. Mass of intention are being offered at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo, Monday at 6:30pm, Tuesday thru Thursday at 6:00am, Friday at 6:30pm, Saturday at 7:00pm, and Sunday at 1:00pm. Last respects for Wayne will be held Thursday March 07, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo from 9:00am to 11:45am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00pm. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019