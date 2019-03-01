Services
Ada's Mortuary Inc
930 Route 4
Sinajana, Guam 96910
(671) 477-1311
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
6:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:30 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Yigo
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne J. Becker


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wayne J. Becker Obituary
(March 7, 1938 – February 24, 2019) Of Dededo was called to his eternal rest on Sun., Feb. 24, 2019 at the age of 80 years. Mass of intention are being offered at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo, Monday at 6:30pm, Tuesday thru Thursday at 6:00am, Friday at 6:30pm, Saturday at 7:00pm, and Sunday at 1:00pm. Last respects for Wayne will be held Thursday March 07, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Yigo from 9:00am to 11:45am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00pm. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti.

View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now