|
|
(November 20, 1945 – February 3, 2019) "Bill Dolili" Of Pulantat, Yona was called to his eternal rest on Sunday, February 03, 2019 at the age of 73 years. Masses are offered on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7am, on Saturday at 5pm and Sunday at 6am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Yona. Last Respects for William will be on Friday, February 08, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Yona, beginning at 9:00am till 11:45am. Funeral Mass will be at 12:00Noon and Interment will follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Togcha.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019