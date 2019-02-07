Services
Service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Yona
Reposing
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Yona
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Yona
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Yona
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
6:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Yona
(November 20, 1945 – February 3, 2019) "Bill Dolili" Of Pulantat, Yona was called to his eternal rest on Sunday, February 03, 2019 at the age of 73 years. Masses are offered on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7am, on Saturday at 5pm and Sunday at 6am at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Yona. Last Respects for William will be on Friday, February 08, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Yona, beginning at 9:00am till 11:45am. Funeral Mass will be at 12:00Noon and Interment will follow at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Togcha.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019
