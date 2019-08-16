|
(May 31, 1953 – August 9, 2019) Aka "Bill" Of Talofofo , was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 66. Last respects for Bill will be held on Saturday August 17, 2019 at San Miguel Catholic Church in Talofofo, beginning at 9:00 a.m. and concluding at 11:30 a.m. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019