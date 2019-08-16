Services
Our Lady of Peace Memorial Gardens
1221 Army Drive
Barrigada, Guam 96913
(671) 633-8426
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
San Miguel Catholic Church
Talofofo
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
San Miguel Catholic Church
Talofofo
William Roberto Taimanglo


William Roberto Taimanglo Obituary
(May 31, 1953 – August 9, 2019) Aka "Bill" Of Talofofo , was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 66. Last respects for Bill will be held on Saturday August 17, 2019 at San Miguel Catholic Church in Talofofo, beginning at 9:00 a.m. and concluding at 11:30 a.m. Mass for Christian burial will be offered at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Veterans Cemetery where we will bid him farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019
