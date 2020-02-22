|
|
(October 4, 1933 - February 17, 2020) Also known as Wong Wun Che ~ Wong Che Au-Yeung Of Tumon, graced us with her presence until the age of 86... Buddhist Memorial Service and Last Respects for Wong Che Au-Yeung of Tumon will be held February 29 at 10 a.m. at Guam Memorial Funeral Home, 191 Bibic Street (entrance to Guam Memorial Park) in Leyang- Barrigada. Interment will follow at 11:45 a.m. at Guam Memorial Park.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Feb. 22, 2020