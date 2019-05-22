|
(September 3, 1946 - May 14, 2019) fondly known as Yoshi of Agat or Obaachan by her grandchildren formerly of Okinawa, resident of Agat worked as a beautician in Okinawa, cutting hair at her brother's shop and as a homemaker in Guam, where she was a devoted wife and mother. She passed away surrounded by family, friends, and love. She was 72 years old. Last respects may be made at 9am on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Church in Agat. Mass will be at 12pm followed immediately by interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in Pacific Daily News on May 22, 2019