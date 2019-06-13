Services
Santa Barbara Catholic Church
303 Iglesias Circle
Dededo, Guam 96929
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church - lower level
Dededo
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church - lower level
Dededo
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church - lower level
Dededo
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level)
Dededo
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level)
Dededo
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church - upper level
Dededo
Memorial Mass
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
5:00 PM
Santa Barbara Catholic Church - upper level
Dededo
Yovez Marie Leialoha Blas


Yovez Marie Leialoha Blas Obituary
(January 21, 1968 - May 15, 2019) "Cherry" - "Yoyo", Familian "GEB / Bulm / Nacha / Baliga-Omo" Of Homestead, Florida and fonnerly of Liguan Terrace - Dededo, was called home by our heavenly Father at the age of 51. Mass of Intention is being offered at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo as follows: 6:00 p.m. Monday to Friday (Lower Level); 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (Upper Level). Last Respects for Yovez will be held on Saturday, June 15th from 9 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Santa Barbara Catholic Church (Upper Level) in Dededo. Mass for a Christian burial will be offered at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at Guam Memorial Park in Leyang- Barrigada, where we will bid her farewell and a peaceful rest.

Published in Pacific Daily News on June 13, 2019
