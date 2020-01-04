Resources
Zenaida Agas Abuan

We, the family of the late Zenaida "Aida" Agas Abuan would like to invite our families and friends to join us as we commemorate the First Anniversary for Zenaida into eternal life. Mass will be held from January 4th through January 12th at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. Mass on Monday through Friday are being offered at 6:00 p.m. (Lower Level). Mass on Saturday and Sunday are being offered at 5:00 p.m. (Upper Level). Kindly join us in prayer, The Abuan Family.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 4, 2020
