Services
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
our Lady of Peace
Barrigada Heights
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Inarajan
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Inarajan
(May 3, 1955 - January 7, 2020) "Elena" ~ Devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 25 Years with Sisters of Mercy, The Academy of Our Lady of Guam Class of 1974, Retired Government of Guam AHRD & GWA, Retired Church Guam. Viewing: Thursday, January 16, 2020 our Lady of Peace, Barrigada Heights, 9:00am-11:00am. Last Respects will be on: Friday, January 17, 2020 St Joseph's Catholic Church, Inarajan, 9:00am-11:30am Mass 12:00pm, Burial will commence at Guam Memorial Park.

Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020
