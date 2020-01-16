|
|
(May 3, 1955 - January 7, 2020) "Elena" ~ Devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 25 Years with Sisters of Mercy, The Academy of Our Lady of Guam Class of 1974, Retired Government of Guam AHRD & GWA, Retired Church Guam. Viewing: Thursday, January 16, 2020 our Lady of Peace, Barrigada Heights, 9:00am-11:00am. Last Respects will be on: Friday, January 17, 2020 St Joseph's Catholic Church, Inarajan, 9:00am-11:30am Mass 12:00pm, Burial will commence at Guam Memorial Park.
View the ad as it appeared in print.
Published in Pacific Daily News on Jan. 16, 2020