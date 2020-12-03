1/1
Adam (George) MITTER
Was 33 years young. On November 21, 2020, Adam suddenly passed into eternity from a coronary heart attack in his home in Bowness, Calgary, Alberta. Upon cremation his remains were returned to his family home in Guelph. Adam is lovingly remembered and will be sorely missed by his mother Judy, father John, brother Michael, sister-in-law Pin and the many people that Adam touched in his too-short life. Adam was born and raised in Guelph, attended Priory Park School and Centennial Collegiate and was an Honours graduate of Linguistics at Queen's University in Kingston. He Mastered at Karlsruhe University in Germany and at the University of Alberta in Calgary, where he decided to put down roots and make his home. "LOVE LOTS, Adam" Adam was an extremely well liked social individual who hoped that everyone he met would live by the motto engraved on his business card; "VENI VIDI VICI"

Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

