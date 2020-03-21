Home

Agnes Janet Elizabeth (Henry) REVINGTON

Agnes Janet Elizabeth (Henry) REVINGTON Obituary
Peacefully with her family by her side on March 19, 2020 at Hospice Wellington, following a stroke, at age 95. Predeceased by her beloved husband Dr. W. Harvey Revington, DDS (2004), she is survived by her devoted children Kate Revington (Chris Clark) of Guelph, and Bill Revington (Gwen) of Hanover. She will be sadly missed by grandchildren Caroline Olechowski (Alex), Alison Olechowski, Lilah Olechowski, Nick Revington (Margaret), Cameron Revington, and Peter Revington; and by step-grandchildren Marianne Clark (Sean), Jeremy Clark (Erin), and Madeline Clark (Ryan), and step-great-granddaughter Marilla Clark Stolp. She was anticipating with great joy the birth of Nick and Margaret's baby in June. Predeceased by brothers Tom, Bill, and Alex Henry, as well as in-laws Joy Henry, Bernice Revington, Audrey and Tom Hepburn, Don and Betty Revington, Norene and Harry McNaughton, Leroy Revington, Fred Revington, Glen Revington, Joe Wilson, and Rose Revington. Survived by in-laws Yvonne Henry, Kathryn Henry, Laverne Revington, Dorothy Revington, Jocelyn Jones, Anne Wilson, and Ron and Carrie Revington. She followed the lives of her many nieces and nephews with great interest; predeceased by her gentle nephew Tom Hepburn, and her beloved niece Frances (Henry) Postowoj. Predeceased by dear friends Charlotte Hawthorne, Catherine Ridley, and Bernice Sweeton; survived by her dear friend Ann Luby, among many others. The family thanks the wonderful staff of The Ellington Retirement Community, who kept Mum happy, safe, and healthy over the past four years. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to the remarkable nurses, staff, and volunteers at Hospice Wellington, who cared for Mum gently and tenderly despite the stresses of operating during this unprecedented global health situation. Arrangements entrusted to Harris Funeral Home of London, Ontario. See full obituary at www.harrisfuneralhome.ca As per Mum's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings, a service will be held at a future date, to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the MS Society, or Hospice Wellington would be appreciated. "Well done, thou good and faithful servant... enter thou into the joy of thy Lord"
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 21, 2020
