|
|
Died peacefully on January 28, 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of Guy (Bud) E. Laughlin. Preceded in death by her husband, Bud Laughlin, her first-born child Guy (Buddy) E. Laughlin Jr., and her brother Jay Scott MacDowell. Loving mother of Patricia (Robert) Burnham, Robert (Lisa) Laughlin, Mary Laughlin, Kathie (Robert) Stirling, and William Laughlin. Devoted grandmother of Robert (Jessica) Burns, Corey (Jennifer) Laughlin Williams, Kevin (KayLi) Laughlin Williams, Tamara (Chris) Coulson, Chelsea Stirling, Spencer Laughlin, Simon Laughlin, and Owen Stirling. Further survived by eleven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Scottie trained as a nurse and practiced for a short time before marrying Bud Laughlin in September 1947. Scottie was a busy mother of six children and a homemaker. She was a long time member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church and served on the YM-YWCA Board when the downtown facility was considering closing and moving out to Speedvale Ave. For a few years, Scottie worked for several real estate companies and sold properties throughout the Guelph area. Having a successful career in her later life was an inspiration for her children. Scottie loved kids and dogs, and often said if she had to do it over again, she would have more dogs because they so appreciated everything you did for them. Her children had to grow up before they appreciated all that their mom did for them. A private service will be held at a later date. Donations to the Guelph Humane Society or a . Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com. A tree will be planted in memory of Ainslie B. Laughlin in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 1, 2020