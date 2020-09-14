Passed away at Chapman House, Owen Sound, Ontario on Friday, September 11, 2020. Alan Kenneth Ford, in his 75th year, was the beloved husband of Elaine Marie (nee Broeckel) Ford for 55 years. He was the dear father of Elizabeth (Tim) and Mary Lou (Ivan). Alan is lovingly remembered by grandchildren Felicia (Brad), Matthew, Michael, Miranda (Jamie) and Bradley (Lindsay). He was the proud great-grandpa of Kody, Carter, Raiden, Logan, Addelaine, Cameron, Alexis, Hayden, Jackson, Abigail, Julianna and Dusty and the great-great-grandpa of Brynlee. Alan is survived by his brother Robert (Molly) Ford and by his sister Mary (Glen) Kavelman, by step-family Fran (Ben) Bergan, Bob (Barb) Mordan, Joan (Jim) Booth and by brother-in-law Edward Broeckel and by nieces, nephew and many friends. Friends are invited to wear a mask for RSVP visitation with social distancing at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The family will hold a private family funeral service. Interment, Marymount Cemetery, Guelph. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Chapman House, Owen Sound, or to a hospice of one's choice would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available at the funeral home (519-821-5077) and condolences may be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com