|
|
Passed away at Forest Heights Long Term Care on April 23, 2020 in Kitchener, ON at the age of 89. Born on February 25, 1931 in Ireland. Beloved husband of Sarah "Betty". Loved father to Glen (Patricia), Gary (Lesley) and Donna (Johnny). Loved papa of Erin and Owain. Cremation has taken place. If desired, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Arrangements entrusted to Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Albert's memorial.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Apr. 25, 2020