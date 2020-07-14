1/
Albert George Patrick (Al) ROWAN
Crossed life's finish line on July 11, 2020. Al was the loving husband and best friend of Judy (Humphries). Proud and devoted dad to Tracey and Terri (Shayne). He was predeceased by his parents, two brothers and a sister. Al taught Auto Shop and coached boys basketball at both John F. Ross C.V.I. and Centennial C.V.I. Present conditions prevent us from being together at this time, so we ask that you reach out to someone you haven't had contact with and let them know you are thinking of them. A private family burial will take place. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com - Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Al's notice. To those who have walked with us on our journey...we thank you for your guidance, patience, love and understanding. Each of you have made a difference in our lives. We especially want to thank the staff and residents of Morriston Park Nursing Home for their kindness and love over the past three years. If desired, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society Waterloo Wellington (Music Project). "You Are My Sunshine" A tree will be planted in memory of Albert (Al) G. P. Rowan in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jul. 14, 2020.
