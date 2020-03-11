Home

Of Guelph, passed away peacefully at Golden Years Nursing Home, Cambridge on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in his100th year. Albert Lamb was born on December 28, 1920 in Birmingham, England. He was the oldest of five children. He started working at around nine years old, as his dad, Albert, had died. He was in the Second World War, in the far east with the R.A.F. He drove trucks for the landing fields for fighter planes. He married Joan Cavell Mullis on May 6, 1950. Joan predeceased Albert, he is survived by his daughter Jane Elizabeth (nee Lamb). Albert, Joan and Jane emigrated from England to Canada in April of 1960. After retiring from Imperial Tobacco, Albert enjoyed leading many vacations, golfing, fishing and square dancing. He had 34 years of retirement. A private family service has been held. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or www.wallcustance.com. Memorial contributions to the would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Albert Lamb in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020
