Passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the age of 78, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Meyer). Loving father of Jeff (Antonella), Tim (Tracey), Melanie Drummond (Kris), and Gary (Amanda). Cherished grandfather of Breanne (Josh), Zachary, Emily, Nathan, Ryan, Colin and Cameron. Dear brother of Paul (Sandra), Diane (Fred), Debbie (Mel), and Rick (Dawn). Brother-in-law of Dave and Pat Meyer. Predeceased by his parents Albert and Beatrice, his brother Raymond (2020) and in-laws Frank and Judy Meyer. Cremation has taken place. A private Funeral Mass for Wayne will take place at St. Joseph's Church, Guelph. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Guelph St. Vincent de Paul Society, St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store or charity of choice
. Donation cards are available at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home (519-822-4731), or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com