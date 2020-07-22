1/1
Alexander "Sandy" McKENZIE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alexander's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McKENZIE, Alexander (Sandy) - It is with mixed emotions that we announce the passing of Alexander (Sandy) McKenzie on July 12, 2020, age 66. Sad, for those of us who knew and loved him, but happy for the gift of the wonderful person he was. He spent the last 35 years of his life dealing with the devastating deterioration of myotonic dystrophy with laughter and an attitude that amazed and was admired by all who knew him. He will be fondly remembered for his jokes, his sense of humour, his love of life, especially music and singing, his joy in the beautiful land in which he camped, canoed and fished (can't forget fishing) and curling. He showed superior grace in all things and gratitude for all the people who cared for him daily in his later years, especially Wendy, his constant friend and comfort who loved him like a brother. Predeceased by his parents George and Trudy McKenzie, he is survived by his sisters Anne (Robin Dodson), Mary Ellen Jeans-Moline (Mel) and nieces Christina Panettiere (Donny), Kathy Poon (Peter), nephew David Jeans, and their children Ava and Sarah Panettiere and Tai, Mihn, and Sun Poon. He will also be greatly missed by all his cousins. Much gratitude and thanks are extended to the staff on Paisley Floor of The Elliott Community for all their, help, care, and untiring service while he was there. You were his angels for over a year. Mary and I are also grateful and offer heartfelt thanks to all his faithful friends who regularly visited him and made his life so much more enjoyable... especially Randy and Bob. God bless you all. Because of the horrible presence of Covid-19, a remembrance will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com. Memorial contributions to Muscular Dystrophy Canada would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Alexander (Sandy) McKenzie in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wall-Custance Funeral
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wall-Custance Funeral Home and Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved