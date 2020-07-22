McKENZIE, Alexander (Sandy) - It is with mixed emotions that we announce the passing of Alexander (Sandy) McKenzie on July 12, 2020, age 66. Sad, for those of us who knew and loved him, but happy for the gift of the wonderful person he was. He spent the last 35 years of his life dealing with the devastating deterioration of myotonic dystrophy with laughter and an attitude that amazed and was admired by all who knew him. He will be fondly remembered for his jokes, his sense of humour, his love of life, especially music and singing, his joy in the beautiful land in which he camped, canoed and fished (can't forget fishing) and curling. He showed superior grace in all things and gratitude for all the people who cared for him daily in his later years, especially Wendy, his constant friend and comfort who loved him like a brother. Predeceased by his parents George and Trudy McKenzie, he is survived by his sisters Anne (Robin Dodson), Mary Ellen Jeans-Moline (Mel) and nieces Christina Panettiere (Donny), Kathy Poon (Peter), nephew David Jeans, and their children Ava and Sarah Panettiere and Tai, Mihn, and Sun Poon. He will also be greatly missed by all his cousins. Much gratitude and thanks are extended to the staff on Paisley Floor of The Elliott Community for all their, help, care, and untiring service while he was there. You were his angels for over a year. Mary and I are also grateful and offer heartfelt thanks to all his faithful friends who regularly visited him and made his life so much more enjoyable... especially Randy and Bob. God bless you all. Because of the horrible presence of Covid-19, a remembrance will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com
. Memorial contributions to Muscular Dystrophy Canada would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Alexander (Sandy) McKenzie in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.