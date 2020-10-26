1/1
Alfred (D.V.M.) KENNEDY
1924-10-20 - 2020-10-22
Peacefully after a lengthy illness, on Thursday, October 22, 2020 with family by his side, at the age of 96. Beloved husband of the late Jean (nee McConaghy). Loving father of Michael and Pam (Dave Goleski). Proud Papa of Andrew, Rachael and Lauren. Fun-loving uncle, great-uncle and great-great-uncle to many. Predeceased by his siblings Anne and Maxwell. Alfred will be greatly missed by his colleagues and friends in Guelph. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, P.O. Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331). In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Alfred to the Town Hall 1873 Theatre (https://townhalltheatre.ca/) or the New Uxbridge-Scugog Animal Shelter (https://www.animal-shelter.ca/) would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca

Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Oct. 26, 2020.
