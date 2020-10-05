Passed away peacefully at home in Guelph surrounded by family love and caring. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Jalna Sharpe Colquhoun, and their sons Paul (Mildred), Keith (Nathalie), Sean (Carol) and Murray (Donna); by their grandchildren April, Ken, Veronica, Charlotte, Jacob, Laura, Abby, Ryan, Sydney and Claire; and their great-grandchildren Samantha, Benjamin and Ella; and by many nieces and nephews. Also by brother Don (Marie) and sister Jean (Ivan Fischer). In addition to a 30 year teaching career in Moncton, Ancaster and Listowel, Al, for more than 70 years, raised, trained and raced standard bred horses. Al was predeceased by one sister (infancy), one brother (Murray) (Dorothy), niece (Susan) and nephew (Douglas). Cremation has taken place. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life and interment at Atwood will take place at a later date. Special thanks to Bayshore Palliative Care team.