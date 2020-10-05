1/2
Allen Ray "Pete" (Al) Colquhoun
1927-11-04 - 2020-10-02
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at home in Guelph surrounded by family love and caring. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Jalna Sharpe Colquhoun, and their sons Paul (Mildred), Keith (Nathalie), Sean (Carol) and Murray (Donna); by their grandchildren April, Ken, Veronica, Charlotte, Jacob, Laura, Abby, Ryan, Sydney and Claire; and their great-grandchildren Samantha, Benjamin and Ella; and by many nieces and nephews. Also by brother Don (Marie) and sister Jean (Ivan Fischer). In addition to a 30 year teaching career in Moncton, Ancaster and Listowel, Al, for more than 70 years, raised, trained and raced standard bred horses. Al was predeceased by one sister (infancy), one brother (Murray) (Dorothy), niece (Susan) and nephew (Douglas). Cremation has taken place. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life and interment at Atwood will take place at a later date. Special thanks to Bayshore Palliative Care team.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel
1099 Gordon Street
Guelph, ON N1G 4X9
(519) 821-5077
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved