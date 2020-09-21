Mr. Aloysius D'Cruz passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the age of 84 years. Beloved husband of Freda D'Cruz. Loving father of the late Anna Maria D'Cruz (1989). Al was a teacher with the Wellington Catholic District School Board from 1971 to 1993. Al was a member of the Knights of Columbus and volunteer at the St. Vincent de Paul Society for many years. Cremation has taken place. A private memorial mass will take place at Holy Rosary Church, 175 Emma Street, Guelph. Entombment at Our Lady Immaculate Mausoleum, Marymount Cemetery, Guelph. If so desired, memorial donations to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com