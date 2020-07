September 12, 1937 - June 15, 2020 It is with broken hearts and immense sadness that we announce that AMAL IBRAHIM YACOUB of Guelph passed away peacefully at Riverside Glen, at the age of 83 surrounded by the love of her daughters by her side. She was the wife of the Archdeacon Shawgi Malati, mother of Heddy and Mora, and grandmother of Klansi and Boni. Mom we will miss you so much. Rest In Peace.



