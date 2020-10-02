1/2
Angelo Daniel
Passed away suddenly at his home in Guelph on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Angelo Daniel in his 87th year, was the beloved husband of Amalia (Bortolon) Daniel for 57 years. He was the loving father of Adrian (Kelly) and Aldo (Laura). Angelo was the proud Nonno of Alex, Austin, Bianca, and Sydney. He was the dear brother of Guido (Louisa), Maria (Emelio), Marcello (Katerina), Guido (Ida), Romilda, Albina, Galliano (Gianninna), Melina (Bruno) and the late Cesira. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Angelo arrived in Canada with little in his pockets but he had a heart filled with determination and spirit. He enjoyed nothing more than a glass of red wine along with a bowl of chestnuts with his family! He smiled to his last moments as he always did regardless of his pain. Resting at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph, where the family will receive their friends on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John's Church 45 Victoria Rd N., Guelph on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Private entombment in Our Lady Immaculate Mausoleum, Marymount Cemetery, Guelph. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the funeral home 519-821-5077 or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com Due to Covid-19, attendees are asked to RSVP on the funeral home website prior to attending the visitation and the Funeral Mass. Masks must be worn and social distancing protocols must be observed.


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Oct. 2, 2020.
