Angelo Scroccaro

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the Guelph General Hospital on August 5, 2020 in his 91st year. Beloved husband of Mary Scroccaro of 68 years. Loving father of Gloria (Alfeo) Marin, Frank (Julie), and Joseph. Cherished Nonno of Sonia, Christine (Dave), Loretta, Paula (Keaten), Krista (Bryndon), Laura (Lester), Jonathan (Matilda), Rachel, and great-grandfather of 13 and one on the way. Dear brother of Theresa (late Angelo), Rachael (Duilio), Vince (Shirley), and Maria (late Berto). Brother-in-law of Ralph, Vince, and Joe Ciccia. Predeceased by his sister Angela Zago (Giovanni) and his brother-in-laws Mike, Frank and Angelo Ciccia. Angelo will be missed by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Angelo enjoyed his family reunions and spending time with his family. He was a proud member of the Italian Canadian Club for 50 plus years where he spent time playing bocce, and also enjoyed playing golf. Special thanks to the nursing staff on four west at Guelph General Hospital and Dr. Khoosal for their amazing and compassionate care. Visitation will be held at Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St, N, Guelph, on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. Please register for a visitation time on the funeral home website. Please wear a mask while entering the funeral home. A private funeral Mass will be held at Holy Rosary Church. Please contact one of the immediate family members for more information. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions we are limited in the amount of people who can attend the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Rosary Church Building Fund, or a charity of one's choice
. Donation cards are available at the funeral home (519-822-4731), or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com