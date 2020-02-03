|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Angelo Topan at the age of 83, on January 30, 2020. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Angela (2008). Proud father to Jean (Tom) Gaskell, Arlene (Doug) Buck, and Chris (Marina). Loving Nonno to Justine (Jordan), Kurtis (Tina), Krista (Aaron), Chloe, Travis (Skye), Justin, Hannah, and Jordan. Dear Bisnonno to Brantley, Alyssa, Marley, and Shea. Survived by his siblings Edda, Vittorio, Roberto, and Rosa, and predeceased by his brother Ernest. Angelo will be fondly remembered by his sisters-in-law, brother in law, as well as his nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by Sheila and the Hassert family, who were very special to him. Please join the family for a casual afternoon in Celebration of Angelo's life at Springfield Golf and Country Club, 2054 Gordon Street, Guelph on February 23, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Hospice Wellington.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Feb. 3, 2020