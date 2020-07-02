I wish to offer my condolences to the family of Mrs. Anita Chapitis during this time of bereavement. I did not know Mrs. Chapitis personally. I attended secondary school with her daughter Dianne. I also went on to a career in policing, retiring from the Peterborough O.P.P. Detachment. On many occasions I would pause in reflection at the portrait of Mrs. Chapitis's husband, the late Detective Sergeant Lorne Chapitis (1968), on display in the foyer. I am sorry to learn of the passing of Mrs. Anita Chapitis.

Robert LaFreniere