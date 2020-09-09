Peacefully, at her home in Maynooth, surrounded by her family, on Monday, September 07, 2020. Ann Daly, age 84, formerly of Guelph, was the beloved wife of the late Alan Daly (1975). Loving mother of Patrick (Vivian) of Guelph, Michael of Maynooth, Paul (Gwen) of North Bay, Mary of Maynooth and Jennifer of Orillia. Loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Sister and sister-in-law of Jim Reynolds (Louise) of Maynooth, Joe Reynolds (Barb) of Grimsby, Paul Reynolds (Sharon) of Dartmouth, and Joan Daly of Guelph. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Rose Reynolds, her brother Brian (Patricia), sister Patricia Sills (Ron), sister-in-law Geraldine Winer (Stan) and her brother-in-law Donnell Daly. Survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial was Celebrated at the Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate (28 Norfolk St.,Guelph) on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the VON Adult Day Program Bancroft, (1 Manor Lane, Bancroft) would be appreciated by the family. (Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home,252 Dublin St. N., Guelph 519-822-4731 or condolences at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com