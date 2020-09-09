1/1
Ann Alain (Reynolds) DALY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, at her home in Maynooth, surrounded by her family, on Monday, September 07, 2020. Ann Daly, age 84, formerly of Guelph, was the beloved wife of the late Alan Daly (1975). Loving mother of Patrick (Vivian) of Guelph, Michael of Maynooth, Paul (Gwen) of North Bay, Mary of Maynooth and Jennifer of Orillia. Loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Sister and sister-in-law of Jim Reynolds (Louise) of Maynooth, Joe Reynolds (Barb) of Grimsby, Paul Reynolds (Sharon) of Dartmouth, and Joan Daly of Guelph. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Rose Reynolds, her brother Brian (Patricia), sister Patricia Sills (Ron), sister-in-law Geraldine Winer (Stan) and her brother-in-law Donnell Daly. Survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial was Celebrated at the Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate (28 Norfolk St.,Guelph) on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the VON Adult Day Program Bancroft, (1 Manor Lane, Bancroft) would be appreciated by the family. (Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home,252 Dublin St. N., Guelph 519-822-4731 or condolences at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel
252 Dublin Street North
Guelph, ON N1H 4P3
(519) 822-4731
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved