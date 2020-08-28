1/1
At the Elliott Community, Guelph, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Ann Taylor (nee Kish), age 91 years, beloved wife of the late Dr. William (Bill), dear mother of Cathy Taylor (Dennis Taves) and Jane Taylor (Chris Roper) of Toronto, the late Judy Taylor (2003) and an infant son (1960). Ann was the much loved Grandma of Mitchell and Samantha Roper. Ann was born in Komlo, Hungary. She and her mother, Brigitta, arrived in Canada on May 29,1937 joining her father, Stephen, who had emigrated just after her birth. Ann was raised in Welland, Ontario and graduated from the St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in Toronto (1950). After meeting at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, Ann and Bill lived in Kingston and Thunder Bay before settling in Guelph in 1960. Ann enjoyed working on her garden and taking morning walks through the neighbourhood. She was a faithful member of Holy Rosary Church. Special thanks to Dr. David Hood, the nurses and staff at The Ellington, and all of Ann's caregivers and PSWs for the compassion and care extended to our Mother during this challenging time. Private interment has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Elliott Community, Guelph. Cards are available online or at the funeral home (519-822-4731). Condolences may be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Aug. 28, 2020.
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel
252 Dublin Street North
Guelph, ON N1H 4P3
(519) 822-4731
