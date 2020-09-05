Passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington, Guelph, on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Anna Louise Mahoney, in her 107th year, was the beloved wife of the late William James Mahoney (1970). She was the loving mother of Larry, Gloria and Gerald (Christine), all of Guelph and by Larry's late twin sister, Louise. Anna is lovingly remembered by her two grandsons Ryan (Lisa) and Michael and by her great-granddaughters Hailey, Kayla and Eden and by great-grandsons Travis and Tyler. She was predeceased by her four brothers, infant Archie, Clarence (May), George (Helen), Gordon (Jean) and by three sisters Mary (Joseph Klein), Margaret (Wilbert Schuett) and Pearl (Don Hubbard). Special thanks to Drs. Emily Sutherland, Suseelan Moodley and Peter Spadafora, to Jennifer Steffler, to the staff of Paramed and Hospice Wellington and to her kind relatives and neighbours. Friends are invited to respond online to RVSP public visitation with social distancing at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. A private family funeral and graveside service will follow. Interment, Marymount Cemetery, Guelph. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated by the family. Cards are available online or at the funeral home (519-822-4731) and condolences may be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com