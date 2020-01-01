|
Passed away peacefully at the Wellington Terrace on Friday, December 27, 2019 in her 100th year. Anne was the dear wife for 54 years of the late David (1996). She was the caring, encouraging, and beloved mother of sons, David (Gail) of Ottawa, ON, and Bill (Susan) of Guelph, ON. Cherished grandmother of Mandy Orphanos (Andrew) of Milton, ON, Matthew and Michael of North Vancouver, BC, Kirsten Stefanini (Michael) of Vaughan, ON, and Andrea Phipps (the late Michael) of Gaithersburg, Maryland. Great grandmother of Ben and Rachael Orphanos; Nicholas, Dylan, and Julia Stefanini; and of Kara and Meghan Phipps; and aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Anne was predeceased by her parents Peter and Katrina Sobol, siblings: Albert Sobol, Mary Tennant, Jenny May, and Lena Herron. Anne was a 25-year employee of Oregon Saw Chain/Omark Industries. Growing up, she learned her handiwork and culinary skills - especially Ukrainian favourites from her mother. She furthered her mastery in the kitchen while working as a young mother at the Grey's Bus Depot on Quebec Street and at Scott's Soda Bar on Delhi Street in Guelph. As a hard-working mother, Mom was dedicated to helping to build and to maintain the family home at 54 Forest Street (1952-2018) with her husband, our dad, Dave. Mom was truly philanthropic, not in a monetary sense, but by being generous and giving with her love, friendship, handiwork, and for gladly sharing her "short order" lunches with visitors and friends who dropped by "54". In her later years, many benefitted from her handiwork as she crocheted beautiful Afghans and baby blankets initially created for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. In addition, over 60 baby Afghans were gifted to friends, their children, friends of friends, and others throughout Canada and a number of American States providing warmth and comfort to infants for years to come. We are comforted to know that "Nana" is now free from pain and rests peacefully in the loving arms of God and her beloved Dave. God bless you, Mom! You deserve all of God's glory, grace, and love. We miss you in immeasurable ways and take your love and teachings with us along our separate paths. Resting at the GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. and on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. with funeral service to follow. Interment Memory Gardens, Breslau, ON. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Hospice Wellington and to Wellington Terrace would be appreciated by the family. We invite you to leave your memories and donations online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.