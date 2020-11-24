Of Guelph, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Health Centre on Friday, November 20, 2020, at the age of 88. Anne will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 64 years, Laverne Officer; sons Larry (Valerie), David (Kerry; Brad, Brianne (Wayne)), and Paul (Faye); daughter Carol (Albert) Raco; and beloved grandchildren Ashley, Ryan, Scott (Arianna), Elissa (Evan), Ben, Brittany, Cory, James, and Tegan; and great-grandchild Oliver. She will also be remembered by sister-in-law Marion; numerous nieces and nephews, and close friends that held a special place in her heart. She was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Josephine Kusy, siblings Walter (Josee) and Emily Kusy; daughter-in-law Agnes; and Laverne's beloved brothers and sisters. Anne was born on a Homestead south east of Fosston, Saskatchewan during the Great Depression. She often spoke of her life on the prairies; her sod and thatched-roof home; and of the hardships she faced growing up. As a young adult she moved to Grimsby, Ontario. Anne ended up working for Dominion in Hamilton, and was given the opportunity to transfer to a new store in Guelph. It was here that she met her beloved Laverne. Anne's greatest joy in life were her children. She raised them in a very busy, energetic household with love, laughter, and discipline. The family took many camping road trips across Canada, and while this was a lot of work for her to manage, she always ensured that her children had the most wonderful memories of these adventures. She was so very proud of each and every one of them, and then as they married and had families of their own, she took interest and pride in their daily activities. She was always just a phone call away, and would end each call with "I love you all" She enjoyed travel throughout the years, with a trip to Hawaii, Alaskan and Caribbean cruises, road trips to the USA, visits to Larry in Winnipeg, and Paul in Elliot Lake; and spending time at their camp on Lake Lauzon. She loved having her family spend time together at the camp. One of her passions was fishing and she'd always be on the move, around the lake, in search of the best spot! Anne was an accomplished knitter and quilter. She made many sweaters, hats, and mitts over the years for her children and grandchildren, as well as a quilt for each. She spent many hours on these projects and passed them on with love. They will be cherished for years to come. Anne worked for a period of time, once her children were grown, at ITT and Hammond Industries, and enjoyed her co-workers. Anne and Laverne were also long time members of Westminster-St. Paul's Presbyterian Church in Guelph. May she rest in peace. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held, with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park to follow. Arrangements entrusted to WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 / www.wallcustance.com
- Condolences can be sent via funeral home website below Anne's notice. In Anne's memory, contributions to The Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Anne Officer in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest.