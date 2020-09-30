Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Guelph after a prolonged illness. He was the beloved husband of Mary (predeceased) and proud father to Dominic, Trevor (Donna), Elizabeth (Daniel), Andrew (Jean François), Rudolf (Francine), and Iona (Tom). He was a loving grandfather to Geneviève (Ugo), Amelia (Kevin), Caitlin (Paul), Nicolas (Charlotte), Michaela, Emily, and Scott. His great-grandchildren, Moira, Louise, Alicia and Ben, gave him great joy through pictures and Facetime visits. He was loved and respected by his and Mary's siblings and their families. Known as "Old Man" to many, he gave sage advice and strong support to his family and friends throughout his life and was known for telling a good story. He courageously brought his wife and children from Tanzania to Canada to provide them with better opportunities. The family would like to thank the staff at Arbour Trails for their attentive care of Ben during the time he spent with them. A private service will be held in Guelph, Ontario. A burial and celebration of life will be held at a future date. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Parkinson Canada. A tree will be planted in memory of A. Ben Martin in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest.



