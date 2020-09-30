1/1
Anthony BEN MARTIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Guelph after a prolonged illness. He was the beloved husband of Mary (predeceased) and proud father to Dominic, Trevor (Donna), Elizabeth (Daniel), Andrew (Jean François), Rudolf (Francine), and Iona (Tom). He was a loving grandfather to Geneviève (Ugo), Amelia (Kevin), Caitlin (Paul), Nicolas (Charlotte), Michaela, Emily, and Scott. His great-grandchildren, Moira, Louise, Alicia and Ben, gave him great joy through pictures and Facetime visits. He was loved and respected by his and Mary's siblings and their families. Known as "Old Man" to many, he gave sage advice and strong support to his family and friends throughout his life and was known for telling a good story. He courageously brought his wife and children from Tanzania to Canada to provide them with better opportunities. The family would like to thank the staff at Arbour Trails for their attentive care of Ben during the time he spent with them. A private service will be held in Guelph, Ontario. A burial and celebration of life will be held at a future date. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to Parkinson Canada. A tree will be planted in memory of A. Ben Martin in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wall-Custance Funeral
206 Norfolk Street
Guelph, ON N1H 4K3
(519) 822-0051
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wall-Custance Funeral Home and Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved