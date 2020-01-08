|
|
Passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at his home at the age of 58. Antonio of Collingwood, formerly of Guelph, loving son of Silvana Dal Bello and the late Eugenio Favretto. Dear brother of Annalisa Favretto. Antonio will also be missed by his large extended family in Guelph, Italy and Australia as well as his friends and neighbours in the Collingwood community. Antonio was a kind man who made friends easily. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Marymount Cemetery, Guelph where Antonio will be laid to rest with his father. If desired, a donation to the would be appreciated by Antonio's family. www.chattersonfuneralhome.com