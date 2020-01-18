|
Of Guelph, passed away peacefully at Hospice Wellington on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in his 78th year. Beloved husband of 55 years to the late Maude Smit. Loved father of Tamara (Dino) and stepfather of Wayne, the late Janice (Larry), Lene (Wayne), Joyce (Larry), the late Frank (Carmen) and the late Donny (Lenie). Survived by brothers Henk (Margy) Smit, Bill (Maria) Smit and the late John (Marlene) Smit. Cherished grandfather of Wayne, Cathy, Lindsay, Sandra, Kelli, Leigh-Ann, Michael, Gerrish, Vincent, Francisca, Danielle, Donny, Talia and Nikola, and uncle to Paula, Mark, Kristy and many more. Great-grandfather of eleven. Tony arrived in Canada at the age of fifteen from the Netherlands and seamlessly integrated into life in Guelph, Ontario and became an exemplary Canadian citizen. Tony was a taciturn man with a heart of gold; a mischievous daredevil in his youth with a boyish smile that lit up his face. He loved animals and was rarely without a dog or bird by his side. Tony spent many years at Zehrs as the bakery manager. There will be a celebration of life for family members and friends at a date yet to be determined. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, www.wallcustance.com. Special thanks to Dr. Cary Shafir for all her support and guidance and to all the wonderful volunteers at Hospice Wellington for their quiet efficiency and loving arms. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Hospice Wellington would be appreciated. A tree will be planted in memory of Antonius J. (Tony) Smit in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum. Dedication service, Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:30 pm.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Jan. 18, 2020