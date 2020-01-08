|
It is with tremendous heartbreak that we share the passing of Aran Minogue at Hospice Wellington, on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the age of 45. Aran was a devoted family man, who cherished his wife Stacey, and his children Caitlyn (14), Jack (12) and Connor (2). He is survived by his brothers, Derrick (Terrie) and Patrick (Kylee) as well as several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Thomas and Judith. Aran will also be dearly missed by Stacey's family, who welcomed him as their own. Aran earned the nickname 'Superman' for his triumphs over numerous adversities throughout his lifetime, and that strength of mind and spirit helped him navigate his cancer journey over the past year. A true Irishman, Aran embraced his heritage and was honoured to connect with his extended family in Ireland to learn more about his culture and lineage over a pint of Guinness. Aran was incredibly proud of his career as a teacher at Kortright Hills Public School, where he surrounded his students and colleagues with kindness, dedication and a passion for learning. In his spare time, Aran was a craftsman, spending hours in his garage turning blocks of wood and acrylic into beautiful pens which he enjoyed gifting to those around him. In recent months, Aran was humbled by, and so appreciative of the outpouring of love and support shown by his school community, his friends and his family through fundraisers, gifts, meals, cards, phone calls, texts, emails and visits. Family and friends will be received at the Gilbert MacIntyre and Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Celebration of Aran's Life will be held in the chapel on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. Donations may be made to Nightingale Centre for Grieving Children, Youth and Families. Irish blessing The road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.