Passed away at the Guelph General Hospital on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in his 89th year. Arn was born on December 14, 1931 in Tara, Ontario. Survived by his four children, Joanne (Doug) Bryant, Bradley (Barbara) Harron, Rick (Colleen) Harron and Terry Harron. Proud grandfather to Kerri and Rob Bryant, Bradley Harron, Brandon (Morgan) Harron and Chad (Cherri Alger-Harron) Harron and Chelsea (Eric) Gibson. Loved great-grandfather to nine great-grandchildren. Dearly loved brother of Larry (Shirleen) Harron of Guelph and Bev (Lillie) Harron of Owen Sound and uncle to eight nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Bessie (Trowbridge) and Clifford Harron, brother Ron Harron and sister-in-law Marg Harron, sister Joyce McReavy and brother-in-law Harold McReavy. Arn was a hard-working employee of Canada Post for many years, loved baseball and the Toronto Blue Jays and was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 234. Cremation has taken place. A family interment will take place at the Tara cemetery at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the WALL-CUSTANCE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 519-822-0051 or wallcustance.com
- Condolences can be sent to the family via the funeral home website below Arn's notice. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Children's Foundation of Guelph and Wellington to help support children and youth that may not otherwise be able to participate in sports and other recreational activities or the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 234 would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Arnold G. Harron in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest, University of Guelph Arboretum.