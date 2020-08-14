Passed away in the home that he and his bride, Jean (nee Pearson) have been in for nearly 70 years, in Guelph. Arthur was 92 years old. He was the proud father of John Porter (Peggy) and Susan Porter-Fuller (Brian). Cherished Grandpa of William and Katherine. Arthur is also remembered by his brother-in-law, Bob Pearson, many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, including his best man from his wedding, Bill Irving, who will speak at the service of memories and friendship. Memorial service for family and invited guests at GILCHRIST CHAPEL - McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Please understand that we will be following social distancing protocols due to COVID-19. We ask that you do not visit if feeling unwell or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19 and further ask that you respect the direction of the funeral home staff - face coverings are required. We invite you to leave your memories online at: www.gilchristchapel.com
and they will be forwarded to the family.