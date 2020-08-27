1/1
Arthur McLEAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away on August 14, 2020 at Freeport Health Centre at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Margaret. Loving father of Debbie Lindemann, Rhoda Bridgeman and Brian McLean (Crystal Wettlauffer). Cherished grandpa of Brittany, Jesse, Mariah, Paisley and Mikayla. Dear brother of Gary (Sharon), Ronald (Marg Dreher), Cathy Goetze and Ken. Survived by his aunt Sheila. Dear friend of Todd Mascola and his wife Sarah and their family. Will be remembered by his brother-in-law, George (Joanne) Crabtree and niece Jaime Heikoop and her son Aiden. Missed by his many nieces and nephews and their families. Predeceased by his granddaughter, Brandi Lochert. Arthur loved his car, a '67 El Camino. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Thank you to Dr. Hubay and Gloria, Dr. Gopaul, Dr. Russek, Dr. Jackta and Dr. Anderson for the wonderful care and kindness shown to Art. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre or Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Arthur's memorial.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kelly Kaune
Family
August 24, 2020
My sincere condolences to Margaret and family. Thinking of you during this difficult time. Feel free to reach out (519) 824-6977 if you'd like.
Yvonne Connelly
Yvonne Connelly
Friend
August 24, 2020
He was an Awesome guy. Very friendly; R.I.P Art. Thought's and Prayer's to his Family. You will be missed by all that worked with him.
Jayne Hayward
Coworker
August 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Kathy Anderson
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved