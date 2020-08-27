Arthur McLEAN

Passed away on August 14, 2020 at Freeport Health Centre at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Margaret. Loving father of Debbie Lindemann, Rhoda Bridgeman and Brian McLean (Crystal Wettlauffer). Cherished grandpa of Brittany, Jesse, Mariah, Paisley and Mikayla. Dear brother of Gary (Sharon), Ronald (Marg Dreher), Cathy Goetze and Ken. Survived by his aunt Sheila. Dear friend of Todd Mascola and his wife Sarah and their family. Will be remembered by his brother-in-law, George (Joanne) Crabtree and niece Jaime Heikoop and her son Aiden. Missed by his many nieces and nephews and their families. Predeceased by his granddaughter, Brandi Lochert. Arthur loved his car, a '67 El Camino. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Thank you to Dr. Hubay and Gloria, Dr. Gopaul, Dr. Russek, Dr. Jackta and Dr. Anderson for the wonderful care and kindness shown to Art. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre or Kitchener-Waterloo Humane Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
