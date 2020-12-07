1/1
Audrey Patricia "Pat" HARROD
1932-2020 Pat passed away peacefully at the Guelph General Hospital on Saturday, December 5th, 2020 in her 89th year. Audrey Patricia (Pat) Harrod was born in Birmingham, England on Friday August 5th, 1932. Predeceased by her parents Arthur and Maud Harrod and her brother Jeffrey. Pat will be greatly missed by Dianne, Charlotte and Jeremy Mackie and dear friends Mary Richardson and Maire Currie of Guelph, as well as cousins and friends in England. Pat completed her Registered Nurse, Midwifery and Public Health training in England. In 1965, Pat immigrated to Canada settling in Guelph, ON and was employed by The Victorian Order of Nurses, until her retirement in 1992. A special thank you to staff at Arbour Trails Retirement Home where Pat lived for the past 6 years. A sincere thank you to Dr. Harvey and the nurses on 4 West at the Guelph General Hospital for their care and compassion. As per Pat's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial mass will be held at the Basilica of Our Lady Immaculate, 28 Norfolk St., Guelph at a later date. Those wishing to make memorial donations in Pat's honour may do so to the Guelph Humane Society or Basilica of Our Lady. Cards are available at Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, 252 Dublin St.N., Guelph (519-822-4731) or donations and condolences may be made online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com


Published in Guelph Mercury Tribune on Dec. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel
252 Dublin Street North
Guelph, ON N1H 4P3
(519) 822-4731
